325 / 365
waterfall
Another waterfall shot taken last month to begin with in October 2022.
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Tags
#landscape
