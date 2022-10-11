Sign up
335 / 365
Autumn Color
It may be too early as color has yet turned red.
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
1
0
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
10th October 2022 2:24pm
Tags
#landscape
bkb in the city
Beautiful colors
October 11th, 2022
