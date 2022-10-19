Previous
Changbaishan by wh2021
343 / 365

Changbaishan

at altitude 2600m. People liked to see the view down below, but it was more interesting to see what they were doing.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
October 18th, 2022  
