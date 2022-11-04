Previous
Temple by wh2021
359 / 365

Temple

Front view of the temple in Tiantan, Beijing.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
98% complete

