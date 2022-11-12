Previous
TV Tower by wh2021
TV Tower

in Shanghai. The weather was not good at the time.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Diana ace
The colours come out nicely against the grey sky.
November 12th, 2022  
John Falconer ace
Nice shot though.
November 12th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice shot despite the weather
November 12th, 2022  
