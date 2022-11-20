Sign up
Photo 375
Busy shopping area
in Shanghai's Nanjing East Road. I am still working on the photos taken during our trip in China in the past three months. No need to comment as they look similar.
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
1
0
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
375
photos
20
followers
12
following
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
21st August 2022 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
#landscape
ace
I love the old style architecture mixed with the new. It's great to see the large green trees too.
November 20th, 2022
