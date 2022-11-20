Previous
Busy shopping area by wh2021
Busy shopping area

in Shanghai's Nanjing East Road. I am still working on the photos taken during our trip in China in the past three months. No need to comment as they look similar.
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Mags ace
I love the old style architecture mixed with the new. It's great to see the large green trees too.
November 20th, 2022  
