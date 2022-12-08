Previous
Next
Reservoir by wh2021
Photo 393

Reservoir

View of a part of the reservoir in Hong Kong.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shot and such a peaceful scene, love the little island with it's vegetation.
December 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise