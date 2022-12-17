Previous
Kurashiki in Japan by wh2021
Kurashiki in Japan

It was raining when we arrived at this place. It is a classical village in Kurashiki, Japan.
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Mags ace
Lovely POV! It looks very peaceful.
December 17th, 2022  
