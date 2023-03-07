Sign up
Photo 482
Statue
An interesting statue seen during my visit to Macau last week.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
2
0
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
27th February 2023 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#landscape
Mags
ace
Lovely statues and a beautiful building behind them.
March 7th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how interesting!
March 7th, 2023
