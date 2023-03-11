Previous
Monte Fort by wh2021
Photo 486

Monte Fort

A UNESCO World Heritage Site in Macau. It is almost 400 years old, 100-by-100 meters stone fort with superb sunset and casino views from the top.
11th March 2023

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...


Photo Details

Mags ace
Cool capture! It looks camouflaged!
March 11th, 2023  
