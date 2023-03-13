Previous
Ruins of St. Paul's by wh2021
Ruins of St. Paul's

I posted this Ruins of St. Paul's on 4 March with a different angle of view. This is another view of it, edited to highlight the ruins.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Mags ace
Wow! What an amazing place and capture.
March 12th, 2023  
