Photo 488
Ruins of St. Paul's
I posted this Ruins of St. Paul's on 4 March with a different angle of view. This is another view of it, edited to highlight the ruins.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Photo Details
2
1
project 365-2021-2
Canon EOS 90D
27th February 2023 12:31pm
#landscape
ace
Wow! What an amazing place and capture.
March 12th, 2023
