Stairs to reach the sky by wh2021
Stairs to reach the sky

This is a very famous tourist site in Zhangjiajie. The hole is formed naturally. There is an annual event in which some trained people would fly through it.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
