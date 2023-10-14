Previous
Bridge head tower by wh2021
Photo 703

Bridge head tower

A bridge head tower of one of the oldest bridges in Guangzhou.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Photo Details

