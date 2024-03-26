Previous
The River Boundary by wh2021
Photo 867

The River Boundary

Heilongjiang River separating the two countries, China and Russia. It is the 2nd longest river in China, next to Zhangjiang. The left part of the photo is Russia. This spot is in Mohe, the most northern part of China. The river has frozen in winter.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
237% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
What a beautiful capture
March 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise