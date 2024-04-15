Previous
Beneath the Mountain of Flames by wh2021
Photo 887

Beneath the Mountain of Flames

Turpan, Xinjiang.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 15th, 2024  
Dianne ace
What a gorgeous image. Did you have a ride on it?
April 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a marvelous capture of this camel!
April 16th, 2024  
