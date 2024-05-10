Previous
The Flamming Mountains in Turpan by wh2021
Photo 912

The Flamming Mountains in Turpan

The murals depict stories in the Chinese novel, Journey to the West, published in the 16th century during the Ming dynasty.
10th May 2024

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
