Subashi Ancient City

Subashi is a lost city located near Kucha in the Taklamakan Desert, on the ancient Silk Road, in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China.
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and layers.
