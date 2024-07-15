Sign up
Photo 978
Tuomuer Grand Canyon
On the way to the canyon, I saw this natural layers of colors on the mountains.
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
project 365-2021-2
Canon EOS 90D
19th April 2024 3:07pm
Tags
landscape
