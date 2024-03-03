Sign up
52 / 365
That Face…
What I awaken to in the morning ❤️
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
Shanz
ace
@whatcapturesmyeye
Photography has always been a very positive exploration for me and a hobby for as long as I can remember…I love to capture a moment...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2024 Through the Lens
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
3rd March 2024 8:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
#napa
,
#goldenretrievers
,
#theworldaseyeseeit
,
#project369
