look what margaret made for me! by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2397

look what margaret made for me!

Thank you so much! I’ve already assembled a no waste meal kit for myself and one for my daughter and I’ve already got a sewing project ready for my big bag. And they smell divine!
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Nick
These are so fun!
February 7th, 2020  
Beth Wiesner
@nick_e I know!
February 7th, 2020  
