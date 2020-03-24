Previous
pieces block of the month kits by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2449

pieces block of the month kits

Cut and packaged these at home so the quilt shop can do curbside pickup.
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
