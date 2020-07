cream of wheat

Dinner of champions . . . or maybe dinner of the lazy. My grocery store has been out of cream of wheat for months. Last time I was at the store they had only two boxes — of course they were on the highest shelf and all the way in the back. Luckily I was able to stand on my tiptoes and use a box of pasta to knock one box over and scootch it to the front. Desperate times. Please don’t judge me for the amount of brown sugar on my cereal.