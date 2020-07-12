Sign up
Photo 2559
finally made it to the farmer’s market
They moved it to the baseball stadium — much more room for social distancing, better parking, and easier access in and out. I hope they keep it here permanently.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
Beth Wiesner
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
