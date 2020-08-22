Sign up
Photo 2600
my favorite tea
I actually already have 15 cans of this tea but I have to buy more every time I go to Trader Joe’s. They only sell it in the summer but I need a year long supply. The cashier said the same thing when he scanned my multiple tins.
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
Beth Wiesner
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
