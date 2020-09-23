Previous
lost and found by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2632

lost and found

I hid two packages of these last January — found them today when I was looking for some red fabric in my sewing room. Thank goodness — my snack supply was running low.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
