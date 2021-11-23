Previous
thanksgiving parade by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3058

thanksgiving parade

Our fifth graders spent the day make “floats” for their first annual parade.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
