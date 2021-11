rest area restroom

I’m sort of charmed by the attention to detail here (and how these holes where the former soap dispensers were look like a face). It’s the little things when you spend 7.5 hours in Thanksgiving traffic and the restaurant you planned the whole departure time around ends up being closed when you arrive, despite checking their hours in two different places before leaving home, and then you narrowly miss being smashed by a semi. We’re grateful for arriving home safely and having nice soap.