edna is back again tonight by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3345

edna is back again tonight

She keeps showing up on our living room window. Don’t know what she’s been up to today — she’s covered in dirt.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
