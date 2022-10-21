Previous
road trip sustenance by wiesnerbeth
road trip sustenance

I love when I find some interesting snack foods or drinks in the service plazas on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. I found dill pickle pretzels once — have never found them again, but I look every time I go into a gas station.
marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
