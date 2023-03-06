Previous
post kits by wiesnerbeth
post kits

The zippers keep popping out. These are going to be like Jack-in-the-boxes and scare the crap out of the people who buy them. Hmmmm . . . Maybe I can charge extra for the thrill!
