making dots by wiesnerbeth
making dots

Got a free 60-day subscription to Creative Bug so I could take Lisa Congdon’s 30-day drawing challenge. Very calming. But this is the second lesson so I’m already behind. Anxiety will be making an appearance soon.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
