Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3913
cutting apart these cardboard thingies
Our school iPads came cushioned in these cardboard things — got my mom to help me cut them up so I can fit them in my old sewing machine drawers. I’m hoping the partitions will help separate my patterns when I’m selling them at shows.
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
3917
photos
10
followers
5
following
1073% complete
View this month »
3910
3911
3912
3913
3914
3915
3916
3917
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
27th March 2024 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close