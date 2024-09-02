Previous
rose pink gentian
Photo 4072

rose pink gentian

These are supposed to be common but I’ve only seen them a few times. They are biennial and grow at the edge of a path so I think a lot of times they get mowed.
2nd September 2024

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
