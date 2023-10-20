Previous
Underwater by wincho84
Photo 1204

Underwater

Storm Babet hit hard. Debenham fully cut off, only my Ranger and tractors able to access. Spent the afternoon in low range, wading though bonnet deep water getting people home to safety. The Ford Ranger never fails to impress with what it can do.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Tim Winch

@wincho84
I'm based around Debenham in Mid Suffolk, England I shoot with a range of Nikon DLSR's coupled with Nikon and Sigma Lenses. I also shoot...
