11/11/23 by wincho84
Photo 1226

11/11/23

Armistice Day.

My Great Grandad in WWI (East London Gunner) and my Grandad in WWII (Lancaster Pilot).

Late birthday trip to Sutton.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

