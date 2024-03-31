Previous
Easter Sunday by wincho84
Easter Sunday

Bacon Roll (first breakfast), bike ride to the folks for Easter egg hunt and boiled eggs (second breakfast). Afternoon run, followed by toast turkey dinner with the family (playing with mum’s new oven)
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Tim Winch

@wincho84
Tim Winch

@wincho84
