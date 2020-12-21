Previous
Fun Loving Yarn Bombers by yaorenliu
Photo 2231

Fun Loving Yarn Bombers

I would love to put lights behind it, It would be fun at night by the water.
21st December 2020

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Photo Details

eDorre Andresen ace
That's a fun capture of a cool yarn critter!
December 21st, 2020  
Babs ace
Interesting yarn bombing.
December 21st, 2020  
