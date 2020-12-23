Previous
The Guide Dog To Be by yaorenliu
The Guide Dog To Be

This 7 months old puppy visited our office, it belongs to my workmate and his family who volunteer raising the dog before the dog is big enough to go on training.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
