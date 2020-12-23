Sign up
Photo 2233
The Guide Dog To Be
This 7 months old puppy visited our office, it belongs to my workmate and his family who volunteer raising the dog before the dog is big enough to go on training.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
2233
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
2233
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
23rd December 2020 11:17am
Exif
View Info
