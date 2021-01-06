Sign up
Photo 2247
Cello Etude
Enjoying holidays and a lot of cello practice.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
2247
2247
Maggiemae
ace
Looks like a lot of concentration needed here! Good luck! Would love to hear!
January 6th, 2021
Dianne
Yes I'd love to be able to attend a concert too! Are you in the Wellington PHO?
January 6th, 2021
Yao RL
@dide
Thanks, I am playing for the love of it. I am long way away from professionals. Just as well, feeling so sorry for the professional musicians, especially overseas, so many concerts are cancelled. They really need support.
@maggiemae
January 6th, 2021
