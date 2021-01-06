Previous
Cello Etude by yaorenliu
Photo 2247

Cello Etude

Enjoying holidays and a lot of cello practice.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Maggiemae ace
Looks like a lot of concentration needed here! Good luck! Would love to hear!
January 6th, 2021  
Dianne
Yes I'd love to be able to attend a concert too! Are you in the Wellington PHO?
January 6th, 2021  
Yao RL
@dide Thanks, I am playing for the love of it. I am long way away from professionals. Just as well, feeling so sorry for the professional musicians, especially overseas, so many concerts are cancelled. They really need support. @maggiemae
January 6th, 2021  
