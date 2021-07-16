Previous
Next
My cello partner - left by yaorenliu
Photo 2438

My cello partner - left

We did Schubert Quintet last movement - divine and Vocalise arranged for 5 cellist.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
668% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
You really capture the feeling of anticipation. (I would love to have heard this!)
July 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise