Do you see what I see? by yaorenliu
Photo 2494

Do you see what I see?

Another interesting find when going through my old photos, This was at central North Island.

10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
kali ace
looks like a fashion shoot
September 10th, 2021  
Suzanne ace
Lizards or frogs walking?
September 10th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
is that on the left Groot? I don't know what I need to see
September 10th, 2021  
