Photo 2657
The Stories of Hands
For the Artist Challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46103/new-artist-challenge-:-the-stories-of-hands-by-valerie-jardin
I have been thinking of doing this but never got a chance to the city while working from home. Out of coffee beans and got this chance. Very happy about this capture.
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
2
0
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
2657
photos
151
followers
76
following
727% complete
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
2655
2656
2657
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
20th February 2022 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ac-valeriejardin
Annie D
ace
great storytelling image
February 20th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Great angle! And certainly a story
February 20th, 2022
