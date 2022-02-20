Previous
Next
The Stories of Hands by yaorenliu
Photo 2657

The Stories of Hands

For the Artist Challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46103/new-artist-challenge-:-the-stories-of-hands-by-valerie-jardin

I have been thinking of doing this but never got a chance to the city while working from home. Out of coffee beans and got this chance. Very happy about this capture.
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
727% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
great storytelling image
February 20th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Great angle! And certainly a story
February 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise