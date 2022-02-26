Previous
Can I go now? by yaorenliu
Photo 2663

Can I go now?

Found this guy last evening when I was pruning the rose, took a few photos but lighting was not good, Today, found it again on the lemon tree, brought up to the balcony and have a few shots against the sky. I then brought it back to the lemon tree.
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Annie D ace
they are so cool - lovely image
February 26th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
You got a brilliant photo pruning the rose - I got lumbar strain! fav
February 26th, 2022  
