Photo 2663
Can I go now?
Found this guy last evening when I was pruning the rose, took a few photos but lighting was not good, Today, found it again on the lemon tree, brought up to the balcony and have a few shots against the sky. I then brought it back to the lemon tree.
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
2
2
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
2663
photos
151
followers
76
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
26th February 2022 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
they are so cool - lovely image
February 26th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
You got a brilliant photo pruning the rose - I got lumbar strain! fav
February 26th, 2022
