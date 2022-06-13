Previous
A total mess by yaorenliu
Photo 2770

A total mess

13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
758% complete

Delwyn Barnett ace
Sure is a tangle of branches.
June 13th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
June 13th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Leading lines gone wrong? 😀
I've just seen Chris Cook's shot with a train station and the leading lines were all perfect and straight. Yours is in total contrast.
June 13th, 2022  
MamaBec ace
A good capture of a total mess!
June 13th, 2022  
