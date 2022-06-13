Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2770
A total mess
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
2796
photos
156
followers
84
following
758% complete
View this month »
2763
2764
2765
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
13th June 2022 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Sure is a tangle of branches.
June 13th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
June 13th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Leading lines gone wrong? 😀
I've just seen Chris Cook's shot with a train station and the leading lines were all perfect and straight. Yours is in total contrast.
June 13th, 2022
MamaBec
ace
A good capture of a total mess!
June 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I've just seen Chris Cook's shot with a train station and the leading lines were all perfect and straight. Yours is in total contrast.