Exception of the Month

I should be in it but unfortunately, I have been sick with cough for nearly a week, my energy is drained so much, I cannot play at our student concert.. I also supposed to play 4 movements by Handel for 2 cellos and piano. I simply cannot sustain the playing.



Fingers crossed that I am getting my energy back for the next week different concert where I am playing Brahms Piano trio No. 1, first movement.