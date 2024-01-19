Previous
Garden Bugs Count - 19 by yaorenliu
Garden Bugs Count - 19

So hot and dry, hard to find exotic insects.

Cicada
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Wylie ace
Cicadas are one of my fav insects and is actually a bug (sap sucker). Lovely whisker details. There is one in my photo that I just loaded btw.
January 19th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Very cool
January 19th, 2024  
kali ace
wow looks like that water droplet is a prized possession
January 19th, 2024  
Harbie ace
So colorful!!
January 19th, 2024  
Babs ace
Wow amazing shot fav
January 19th, 2024  
Cordiander
This is fantastic! So dry - he seems to be holding on to the drop of water.
January 19th, 2024  
