Garden Bugs Count - 31 by yaorenliu
Photo 3367

Garden Bugs Count - 31

Done! This image represents what I feel now.

I still have more than 35 different insects that has not got a chance to post. Another year with more than 60 types insects found.

I am moving on, I will have different subject for February.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
Annie D ace
a fabulous image to finish with!
January 31st, 2024  
Rob Falbo
Very cool.
January 31st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful end to the series
January 31st, 2024  
KWind ace
Fantastic!
January 31st, 2024  
Carole G ace
The preying mantis, my favourite garden bug!
January 31st, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the pov. Beautiful capture. I have enjoyed watching your month.
January 31st, 2024  
