Queen For A Day

I didn't have any birthday plans for today (Ande is working and we are celebrating tomorrow) so today I am "Queen For A Day" and doing all my favorite things. First thing I did was lower the thermostat from 75º to 69º. There is no reason for the Queen to be hot in the summer!!



Happy Friday the 13th, too. And Happy Left-Hander's Day. I'm three for three!!