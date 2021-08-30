Findlay Market

I went on a city adventure with my friend Ben. I picked him up in my new car and we drove down to Findlay Market to have breakfast at John Robert's French Crust Bistro. We got there early so we walked around Findlay Market for a half hour.



It was like being on vacation. It's another world down there. The row after row of painted building with flower baskets in the windows looked like Europe. It was a really fun morning and something different to do for a change. I need to remember to go back down in the fall. It would be so fun on the weekend when all the vendors are out.