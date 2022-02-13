Previous
One Rose | Black & White by yogiw
44 / 365

One Rose | Black & White

Today is bitter cold. I wanted to take a walk but it started snowing and I didn't want to chance the ice so I stayed in and knitted all day.

Just a couple more months till the roses are in bloom again. This photo was taken last May.
