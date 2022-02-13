Sign up
One Rose | Black & White
Today is bitter cold. I wanted to take a walk but it started snowing and I didn't want to chance the ice so I stayed in and knitted all day.
Just a couple more months till the roses are in bloom again. This photo was taken last May.
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
